অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Punctuation and Capitalization (14-16)

Answer: ‘Kamal, don’t be so silly. He will come soon,’ said Anis. ‘We need not wait for him. He has failed to keep his words,’ replied Kamal.

Answer: ‘Have you finished reading the book?’ said Nira. ‘Yes,’ said Tanni. ‘The book is very interesting.’

Answer: ‘I have got GPA-5 in the JSC examination,’ said Sonia. ‘Congratulation! What do you want to do now?’ ‘I want to study in science group.’ Sonia replied.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

