ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪২) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

2. Fill in the blanks with the plural forms of the singular nouns in the list:
man, tooth, headache, glass, game, potato
a. Some people suffer from bad ____ .
b. The ____ have lost their ____ .
c. If your eyesight is bad, you should wear ____ .
d. Many people enjoy ____ .
e. ____ are rich in carbohydrates.
3. Name the tenses of the following:
a. Nowreen was singing a song.
b. Asif put the key on the table.
c. Raj had done his homework before her.
d. Aritro will have completed the work.
e. Tasbih has been writing a letter for an hour.
4. Change the number of the following:
Bench, Sheep, Country, Monkey, Thief, Roof, Knife, Hero, Teeth, These
5. Write the ‘past form’ and ‘past participle form’ of the following verbs:
Fly, Steal, Speak, Do, Write
6. Give example of the following:
Present Indefinite, Past Perfect, Past Indefinite, Future Indefinite, Future Perfect Continuous
7. Use the right form of verbs:
a. I (to see) him yesterday.
b. Faiza already (to read) the book.
c. Tawhid (to do) his work now.
d. Nazia had (to catch) a bird.
e. My mother (to love) me.
8. Write a composition on ‘Myself’ OR ‘My Family’.
Answer: 2. a. headaches b. men; teeth c. glasses d. games e. Potatoes
Answer: 3. a. Past Continuous b. Past Indefinite c. Past Perfect d. Future Perfect e. Present Perfect Continuous
Answer: 4. Benches, Sheep, Countries, Monkeys, Thieves, Roofs, Knives, Heroes, Tooth, This
Answer: 5. Flew, Flown; Stole, Stolen; Spoke, Spoken; Did, Done; Wrote, Written
Answer: 6. Do it yourself
Answer: 7. a. saw b. has already read c. is doing d. caught e. loves
Answer: 8. Do it yourself
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক
ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী