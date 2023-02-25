সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | A Fresh Pair of Eyes

If needed read the units ‘A Fresh Pair of Eyes’ and ‘Four Friends’ from the English Book, Class Six.

প্রয়োজনে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের ‘Four Friends’ এবং ‘A Fresh Pair of Eyes’ অধ্যায় পড়তে পারো। তোমাদের প্রয়োজন হতে পারে ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের A Fresh Pair of Eyes নিচে দেওয়া হলো।

One day, a wealthy father took his son on a trip to the village. He wanted to show his son how people live in villages. They spent a few days and nights in a nearby house. The son closely saw their everyday lives, their challenges and happiness.

একদিন এক ধনী বাবা তার ছেলেকে নিয়ে গ্রামে বেড়াতে গেলেন। তিনি ছেলেকে দেখাতে চেয়েছিলেন, গ্রামে কীভাবে মানুষ থাকে। তাঁরা কাছাকাছি একটি বাড়িতে কয়েকটা দিন ও রাত কাটিয়ে দিলেন। ছেলেটি গ্রামের মানুষের দৈনন্দিন জীবন, তাদের চ্যালেঞ্জ এবং সুখ কাছ থেকে দেখেছে।

After their return from the trip, the father asked his son how he liked the trip. ‘It was great, Dad,’ the son replied. ‘Did you see how life can be?’ the father asked. ‘Oh Yeah,’ said the son.

ভ্রমণ থেকে ফিরে আসার পর, বাবা তাঁর ছেলেকে জিজ্ঞেস করলেন, ভ্রমণটি তার কেমন লেগেছে। ‘এটা ভীষণ ভালো ছিল, বাবা,’ ছেলে উত্তর দিল। ‘জীবন কেমন হতে পারে, তুমি কি দেখেছ?’ বাবা জিজ্ঞাসা করলেন। ‘ওহ হ্যাঁ,’ ছেলে বলল।

‘So what did you learn from the trip?’ asked the father. The son answered, ‘I saw we have one dog and they had four. We have a pool that reaches the middle of the garden and they have a river that has no end. We have imported lights and they have the stars at night. Our balcony reaches the front yard and they have the whole horizon.’

‘তাহলে তুমি ভ্রমণ থেকে কী শিখলে?’ বাবা জিজ্ঞেস করলেন। ছেলে উত্তর দিল, ‘আমি দেখলাম, আমাদের একটা কুকুর আছে আর তাদের আছে চারটা কুকুর । আমাদের একটি পুল আছে, যা বাগানের মধ্য পর্যন্ত এবং তাদের একটি নদী আছে, যার কোনো শেষ নেই। আমাদের আছে আমদানি করা বাতি এবং তাদের রাতের জন্য আছে তারকারা। আমাদের ঝুলবারান্দা আছে সামনের উঠানে এবং তাদের জন্য আছে তা দিগন্তজুড়ে।’

‘Again, we have a small piece of land to live on and they have fields that go beyond our sight. We have servants who serve us, but they serve each other. We buy our food, but they grow theirs. We have walls around our house to protect us. But they have friends to protect them.’ The son added, ‘Now, I know how happy they really are.’

‘আবার, আমাদের বসবাসের জন্য একটি ছোট জমি আছে এবং তাদের খেত আছে, যা আমাদের দৃষ্টির বাইরে চলে যায়। আমাদের গৃহপরিচারক আছেন, যাঁরা আমাদের সেবা করেন, কিন্তু তারা একে অপরের সেবা করে। আমরা আমাদের খাদ্য কিনি, কিন্তু তারা নিজেরা সেগুলো জন্মায়। আমাদের সুরক্ষার জন্য আমাদের বাড়ির চারপাশে দেয়াল আছে, কিন্তু তাদের জন্য তাদের বন্ধুরা আছে।’ ছেলে আরও বলল, ‘এখন জানলাম তারা সত্যিই কত সুখী।’

Hearing the boy, the father became speechless and realized that city life doesn’t always make us happy. Its love and care for others that make us happy.

ছেলের কথা শুনে বাবা বাক্​রুদ্ধ হয়ে গেলেন এবং বুঝতে পারলেন যে শহরের জীবন সব সময় আমাদের সুখী করে না। এটি অন্যদের প্রতি ভালোবাসা এবং যত্ন, যা আমাদের খুশি করে।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা