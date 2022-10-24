পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (5)

5.

a. speaking/ they/ english/ practice/ friends/ with.

b. he/is/alone/a/table/sitting/at/corner.

c. a/ met/ we/ foreigner/ last/ night.

d. he/ what/ good/ is/ man/ a!

e. could/ move/ from/ not/ one/ he/ place/ another/ to.

Answer

a. They practice speaking English with friends.

b. He is sitting alone at a corner table.

c. We met a foreigner last night.

d. What a good man he is!

e. He could not move from one place to another.

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

