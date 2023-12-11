Rearranging Sentence : The Missing Tenth Man | ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

The Missing Tenth Man
Rearrange the words to make a meaningful sentence.Then use the appropriate punctuation marks and capital letters where required.
a. garden is beautiful this a tea
b. friend dear hello
c. you what doing are here
d. rana my is dr neighbour
e. bought a funny interesting and colourful book I
Answer
a. This is a beautiful tea garden.
b. Hello, dear friend.
c. What are you doing here?
d. Dr Rana is my neighbour.
e. I bought a funny and interesting colourful book.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা