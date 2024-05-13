ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

A summary is typically (সাধারণত) one-quarter to one-third the length of the original and is written in the third person.

How to write a Summary:

1. Read the text and identify (চেনা) the main ideas. Distinguish (পার্থক্য নির্দেশ করা) the main ideas from the details (বিস্তারিত).

2. Write the main ideas in a list.

3. Begin the summary with an introductory (প্রারম্ভিক) statement (বক্তব্য).

4. Turn the main ideas into sentences, occasionally (সময়ে সময়ে) including details when it is necessary to convey (বহন করা) the main idea.

5. Combine (একত্র করা) the sentences into one or more paragraphs.

6. Use transition (একস্থান বা অবস্থা হইতে অন্য স্থানে বা অবস্থায় গমন) words to connect the sentences and the paragraphs.

7. Proofread (ঠিক আছে কি না, তা ভালোভাবে পড়ে নিশ্চিত হওয়া) the summary for punctuation, spelling, sentence structure (গঠন), and content (বিষয়বস্তু).

Summary: Summary হচ্ছে কোনো text এর main point এর সংক্ষিপ্ত বর্ণনা, যেটা নিজের মতো করে লেখা হয়। summary পাঠককে একটি বড় লেখাকে সংক্ষিপ্ত আকারে বুঝতে সাহায্য করে। কোনো টেক্সটকে summary করার মাধ্যমে তুমি যে textটি ভালোভাবে বুঝতে পেরেছো, তা প্রকাশ করতে পারো।

Summary এর বৈশিষ্ট্য:

Summary কোনো টেক্সটের মূলভাবকে সংক্ষিপ্ত করে, যেন পাঠক মূল টেক্সটের সারকথা বুঝতে পারে।

Summary মূল টেক্সটের লেখকের মূল ধারণা এবং কথা বলার ভাবকে ঠিক রাখে।

Summary সাধারণত এক–চতুর্থাংশ থেকে এক–তৃতীয়াংশ পর্যন্ত হয়। এটা third person এ লেখা হয়।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা