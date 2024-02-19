ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - এসএসসি পরীক্ষা ২০২৪

1. Present world is very (a) ____ competitive. So, you need to be competent to face (b) ____ challenge of competition. As (c) ____ student, you have to fully concentrate (d) ____ your study. You should be attentive (e) ____ your study. If the students of (f) ____ country don’t acquire true education, there will be no development for (g) ____ country. You must utilize your time. Nothing can compensate (h) ____ the loss of your lost time. In order to succeed in life, everybody should make (i) ____ best use of his/ her time and should work hard (j) ____ determination.

Answer: a. x; b. the; c. a; d. on; e. to; f. a; g. the; h. for; i. the; j. with. মো.

2. (a) ____ issue of food adulteration has drawn (b) ____ attention of general people. We hardly find any food (c) ____ our country which is not adulterated (d) ____ one way or other. At present, sub-standard foods are sold in most of (e) ____ hotels. Very recently government has directed (f) ____ mobile court to look (g) ____ the matter of food. They are caching (h) ____ dishonest hoteliers red handed (i) ____ using unhygienic ingredients which are really harmful (j) ____ human body.

Answer: a. The: b. the; c. in; d. in; e. the; f. a; g. into; h. x; i. for; j. to

3. (a) ____ issue of using cell phones at school is (b) ____ matter of recent debate. Many schools are struggling to prevent their students (c) ____ using cell phones. Guardians also have (d) ____ different views (e) ____ allowing their children to use technological devices such as cell phones, video games and (f) ____ internet. There are some guardians who do not want their children to use (g) ____ technology as it might cause harm (h) ____ them. On the other hand, some guardians do not want to deprive them (i) ____ the blessing (j) ____ technology.

Answer: a. The; b. a; c. from; d. x; e. on; f. the; g. x; h. to; i. of; j. of.

4. (a) ______ stitch in time saves nine. This is (b) ______ well known proverb. Some people don’t care (c) ______ anything. They put (d) ______ a job (e) ______ tomorrow, though they are not sure whether (f) ______ day will come. In this way, they can’t finish, (g) ______ work when they need it. Then they say, Alas! If we were not careless (h) ______ our jobs when we had a lot of time, we could be (i) ______ successful. The persons who waste their time for nothing, suffer (j) ______ the long run.

Answer: a. A; b. a; c. about; d. off; e. for; f. the; g. a; h. about; i. x; j. in

5. Coronaviruses are a family (a) ______ viruses that cause illness ranging (b) ______ the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). These viruses were originally transmitted (c) ______ animals and people. SARS, for instance, was believed to have been transmitted from civet cats (d) ______ humans while MERS travels from (e) ______ type of camel to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not infected (f) ______ humans. The name coronavirus comes from (g) ______ Latin word corona, meaning crown or halo. Under (h) ______ electron microscope, the image of (i) ______ virus is reminiscent (j) ______ a solar corona.

Answer: a. of; b. from; c. between; d. to; e. a; f. x: g. the; h. an; i. the; j. of

6. Road accidents have recently become (a) ______ regular phenomenon in our country. As a result of the accidents, many persons fall victim (b) ______ untimely death. It is reported that most of the accidents occur (c) ______ the violation (d) ______ traffic rules, by unskilled drivers and (e) ______ unconscious passersby. Many (f) ______ unlicensed and faulty vehicles also endanger the passengers and the passersby. So, in order to save us (g) ______ the accidents, (h) ______ government is trying to create awareness among (i) ______ people and has passed strict laws (j) ______ the accused.

Answer: a. a; b. to; c. for; d. of; e. x; f. X; g. from; h. the; i. the; j. against

7. Education removes our ignorance and gives us the light (a) ______ knowledge. In respect of imparting (b) ______ education, there should be no discrimination (c) ______ man and women. Education is one of (d) ______ basic human rights. If we deprive women (e) ______ the right of education, almost half (f) ______ our population will remain in (g) ______ darkness. No development can be brought (h) ______ without the participation of women. So, (i) ______ government is doing everything to educate (j) ______ womenfolk.

Answer: a. of; b. x; c. between; d. the; e. of; f. of; g. x; h. about; i. the; j. the.

8. Man is (a) _______ maker of his own fate. If he makes (b) _______ proper division (c) _______ his time and does his duties accordingly, he will surely improve and prosper (d) _______ life. But if he does otherwise, he is sure to suffer when it is too (e) _______ late. To waste time is similar (f) _______ commit suicide, In fact, our life is nothing but (g) _______ sum total (h) _______ hours, days and years. If we waste (i) _______ morning hours of life, we shall have to suffer (j) _______ the long run.

Answer: a. the; b. a; c. of; d. in; e. x; f. to; g. the; h. of; i. the; j. in.

9. Our motherland Bangladesh is (a) _______ agricultural country. Most of (b) ______ our people are engaged (c) ______ cultivation. Many cultivators are too poor to buy and use (d) ______ modern tools. Still they can grow bumper crops if (e) ______ climate is favorable. Farmers are not valued (f) ______ our society but a farmer is an ideal person who works to provide us (g) ______ food. We need to come forward to cooperate (h) _______ the farmers. The government also needs to come forward for the betterment (i) _______ agriculture. We hope to become (j) _______ developed nation soon.

Answer: a. an; b. x; c. in; d. x; e. the; f. in; g. with; h. with; i. of; j. a.

10. Traffic jam is (a) _______ problem in all towns and cities (b) _______ Bangladesh. It occurs where (c) _______ mass of vehicles crowd so close together that movement becomes impossible (d) _______ some time. It is more common where (e) _______ streets are narrow and have many bends. Weak traffic control system is also largely responsible (f) _______ it. Traffic jam is (g) _______ very vexatious and time killing. When caught in (h) _______ traffic jam, we simply get struck (i) _______at one place. We cannot move forward, we cannot move backward either. We have to wait and look repeatedly (j) _______ our watch.

Answer: a. a; b. in; c. a; d. for; e. the; f. for; g. x; h. a; i. up; j. at.