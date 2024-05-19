ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি
Future Lies in Present
Article
যে শব্দগুলো Noun–এর পূর্বে বসে Noun কে নির্দিষ্ট বা অনির্দিষ্টভাবে বোঝায় তাদের Article বলে। ইংরেজি Grammar এ Article গুলো হচ্ছে A, An, The.
English has two Articles (ইংরেজি ভাষায় দুই ধরনের Article আছে।)
1. Definite Article (The): নির্দিষ্ট করে কোনো Noun কে বোঝাতে The ব্যবহৃত হয়।
2. Indefinite Article (A, An): অনির্দিষ্টভাবে কোনো Noun কে বোঝাতে A এবং An ব্যবহৃত হয়। মনে রাখতে হবে A এবং An শুধু একক Noun–এর আগে ব্যবহৃত হয়।
Use of Articles
Indefinite Article: ‘A’ is used before a noun that begins with a consonant sound (e.g., a cat, a pen, etc.).
‘An’ is generally used before a noun that begins with a vowel sound
(e.g., an apple, an egg, etc.).
Exceptions (ব্যতিক্রম)
1. ‘A’ is used before the vowel ‘U’ when it is pronounced and sounded
as ‘You’ (e.g., a uniform, a unit, etc.).
‘An’ is used before a consonant if the first ‘h’ of a word is silent (e.g., an honest man, an hour, etc.).
‘An’ is used before some words that begin with consonants but have a vowel sound (e.g. He/she is an M.A.).
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা