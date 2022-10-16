নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (19)

19.

a. The tiger began to run after me and at one point caught hold of me.

b. In sleep, I went into a deep forest and saw many beautiful deer wandering in a flock.

c. When I remember it, I feel terrified and anxious.

d. I watched them and got delighted.

e. I shouted at the top of my voice for help and at my shouting my mother being awakened, came to me and awoke me.

f. I was sleeping alone in a room adjacent to the room of my mother who was sleeping.

g. But suddenly a tiger appeared there and the deer began running out of fear.

h. Last night, I dreamt a terrible dream.

Answer: h+f+b+d+g+a+e+c

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

