Use Appropriate Articles : Future Lies in Present | ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Future Lies in Present
There was ____ man who had many parrots. He loved his parrots very much and used to feed them ____ variety of food. One day, ____ man bought ____ new beautiful bird from ____ market and brought it to his house. When ____ parrots saw that beautiful bird, they became jealous. All ____ parrots made ____ plan to kill ____ bird. When ____ parrots attacked ____ bird, ____ man saved it from them. Due to such behavior of ____ parrots, ____ man left them in ____ forest.
Answer
There was man who had many parrots. He loved his parrots very much and used to feed them variety of food. One day, man bought new beautiful bird from market and brought it to his house. When parrots saw that beautiful bird, they became jealous. All parrots made plan to kill bird. When parrots attacked bird, man saved it from them. Due to such behavior of parrots, man left them in forest.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা