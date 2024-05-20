ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

‘I would love to.’ Mahmud proposed, ‘Let’s go to my mom.’ Madhumita asked Mahmud’s mother, ‘What does Nabanna mean, aunty?’ Mahmud’s mother replied, ‘Nabanna is our country’s biggest agricultural festival, celebrated across our country. Nabanna is a Bengali word that means ‘new crop’. We celebrate Nabanna to hail the new crops and harvests. It is usually celebrated with food, dance, and music in Bangladesh. It is a festival of foods; many local preparations of cuisines like pithas are cooked and offered.’ She added, ‘In this celebration, the villagers welcome their neighbours and guests with chira, muri, moa-murki, many kinds of pithas, and some other local foods.’

‘আমি পছন্দ করব।’ মাহমুদ প্রস্তাব দিল, ‘চল আমার মায়ের কাছে যাই।’ মধুমিতা মাহমুদের মাকে জিজ্ঞাসা করল, ‘নবান্ন মানে কী আন্টি?’ মাহমুদের মা উত্তর দিলেন, ‘নবান্ন আমাদের দেশের সবচেয়ে বড় কৃষি উৎসব, সারা দেশে পালিত হয়।

নবান্ন একটি বাংলা শব্দ, যার অর্থ ‘নতুন ফসল’।

আমরা নবান্ন উদ্​যাপন করি নতুন ফসল ও ফসলের প্রশংসা করার জন্য। এটি সাধারণত বাংলাদেশে খাবার, নাচ ও গানের সঙ্গে উদ্​যাপন করা হয়।

এটা খাবারের উৎসব; পিঠার মতো অনেক স্থানীয় খাবার রান্না করে দেওয়া হয়।’

তিনি আরও বলেন, ‘এই উদ্​যাপনে গ্রামবাসীরা তাদের প্রতিবেশী এবং অতিথিদের চিড়া, মুড়ি, মোয়া-মুড়কি, বিভিন্ন ধরনের পিঠা এবং অন্যান্য কিছু স্থানীয় খাবার দিয়ে স্বাগত জানায়।’

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা