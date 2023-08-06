ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Bangabandhu, My Inspiration (পর্ব - ২)

Bangabandhu was the dreamer of an independent Bangladesh. He sacrificed every bit of himself and led Bangladesh to achieve its independence. His love for the people and sacrifice for the country made him ‘The Father of the Nation’.

বঙ্গবন্ধু ছিলেন স্বাধীন বাংলাদেশের স্বপ্নদ্রষ্টা। তিনি সর্বাত্মক আত্মত্যাগ করে বাংলাদেশকে স্বাধীনতা অর্জনে নেতৃত্ব দেন। জনগণের প্রতি তাঁর ভালোবাসা এবং দেশের জন্য আত্মত্যাগ তাঁকে ‘জাতির জনক’ করে তোলে।

He was a born leader. His love and care for the people made him speak for all of us. He never accepted any injustice done to anyone. From his very childhood, he always stood by his friends in times of need.

তিনি জন্মগতভাবেই একজন নেতা ছিলেন। মানুষের প্রতি তাঁর ভালোবাসা এবং যত্ন তাঁকে আমাদের সবার জন্য কথা বলিয়েছিল। তিনি কখনো কারও প্রতি অন্যায়-অবিচার মেনে নেননি। শৈশব থেকেই তিনি বন্ধুদের দুঃসময়ে পাশে ছিলেন।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা