ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

Bellerophon set the horse free. ‘I am Pegasus. I am grateful for your help but what are you doing in this dark forest?’, said the horse.

বেলেরোফোন ঘোড়াটিকে মুক্ত করে। ‘আমি পেগাসাস। আমি তোমার সাহায্যের জন্য কৃতজ্ঞ, কিন্তু তুমি এ অন্ধকার জঙ্গলে কী করছ?’, ঘোড়াটি বলল।

Bellerophon told his reason for being here. ‘Dangerous your task is! I shall help you as a token of our friendship’, said Pegasus. ‘How will we find the Chimera?’, said Bellerophon.

বেলেরোফোন তার এখানে আসার কারণ বলল। ‘আপনার কাজ বিপজ্জনক! আমি আপনাকে আমাদের বন্ধুত্বের প্রতীক হিসেবে সাহায্য করব’, পেগাসাস বলল। ‘আমরা কাইমেরা কীভাবে খুঁজে পাব?’, বেলেরোফোন বলল।

‘It will be easy as we will be flying’, said Pegasus opening his big wings. After a while of flying, they came across the Chimera.

পেগাসাস তার বড় ডানা খুলে বলল, ‘আমরা উড়তে পারব বলে এটা সহজ হবে।’ কিছুক্ষণ ওড়ার পর ওরা কাইমেরা পেরিয়ে এল।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা