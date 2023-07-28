অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (49-50)

49.

the cow is a useful animal she lives in grass and gives us milk milk is a nutritious drink we should drink half of a glass of milk everyday

Answer: The cow is a useful animal. She lives in grass and gives us milk. Milk is a nutritious drink. We should drink half of a glass of milk everyday.

50.

no man can tell where amjad lives now he does not do any work as he is an idle man it seems that he lives only to eat eating is not the main purpose of life

Answer: No man can tell where Amjad lives now. He does not do any work, as he is an idle man. It seems that he lives only to eat. Eating is not the main purpose of life.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা