ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪৮) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

VI. Identify the Adjectives for each of the following sentences.

a. Some dreams are like reality.

b. What time is it?

c. Every girl loves chocolate.

d. It is your responsibility.

e. Nafim is bored because the job is boring.

VII. Fill in the blanks with suitable prepositions.

a. Please excuse me — being late.

b. We are proud — you.

c. Sabir will come — a few minutes.

d. He ran — the room.

e. My mother put the book — the table.

VIII. Transform the following sentences as directed.

a. I forgot his name. (Negative)

b. None but the graduates should apply. (Affirmative)

c. He lives alone in the house. (Negative)

d. There is no mother but loves her child. (Affirmative)

e. As soon as the police came, the thief fled. (Negative)