পড়াশোনা

ক্যাডেট কলেজ ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি - ইংরেজি (১-৪)

২০২২ সালে ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তির জন্য আবেদন গ্রহণ চলবে ৭ ডিসেম্বর বিকেল ৫টা পর্যন্ত। লিখিত পরীক্ষা: ৬ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ শুক্রবার সকাল ৯টা থেকে বেলা ১২টা পর্যন্ত। পরীক্ষার বিষয় ও নম্বর: গণিত ১০০, বাংলা ৬০, ইংরেজি ১০০, এবং সাধারণ জ্ঞানে ৪০ নম্বর।

লেখা:
মো. আফলাতুন

1. Fill in the blanks with the words in the list.

Important, collects, wakes up, from, mind, works, cleaner, walk, take, has, put, is

Bulbul a)____ as a b)____ in the Sanker area. He is c)____rubbish every morning. That’s why, he d)____ at 5 o’clock. He e)____ a plastic bag to f)____the rubbish in. He goes g)____door to door to h)____out the waste from the bin. He never i)____ to do it. He is an j)____ person to the people of Sanker area.

Answers : a) works, b) cleaner, c) collects, d) wakes up, e) takes, f) put, g) from, h) take, i) minds, j) important

2. Fill in the blanks with ‘fair’ and ‘fare’.

Raiyan paid the bus (a)____ and got down. He visited a trade (b)____ When he got hungry he entered a hotel. He found the bill of (c)____ high. He thought the hotelier was not (d)____enough to fix the price.

Answers : a) fare, b) fair, c) fare, d) fair

3. Name the nouns of the underlined words:

a) Our team will win the match.

b) My mother is a kind lady.

c) Love is heaven.

d) Dhaka is a big city.

e) Milk is good for health.

Answers: a) Collective, b) Common, c) Abstract, d) Proper, e) Material

4. Choose the appropriate word:

a) He is ____ to drinking. (devoted/addicted)

b) Mecca is an____ city. (ancient/old)

c) When I say that the boys are lazy, I____ Abdul. (accept/except)

d) Students should not____ unfair means in the examination hall. (adopt/adept)

e) We should follow the____ of our teachers. (advice/advise)

Answers: a) addicted, b) ancient, c) except, d) adopt, e) advice.

মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী

পড়াশোনা থেকে আরও পড়ুন
মন্তব্য করুন