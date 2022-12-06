ক্যাডেট কলেজ ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি - ইংরেজি (১-৪)

Important, collects, wakes up, from, mind, works, cleaner, walk, take, has, put, is

Bulbul a)____ as a b)____ in the Sanker area. He is c)____rubbish every morning. That’s why, he d)____ at 5 o’clock. He e)____ a plastic bag to f)____the rubbish in. He goes g)____door to door to h)____out the waste from the bin. He never i)____ to do it. He is an j)____ person to the people of Sanker area.

Answers : a) works, b) cleaner, c) collects, d) wakes up, e) takes, f) put, g) from, h) take, i) minds, j) important