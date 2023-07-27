অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (43-45)

43.

jawad and not his brothers in guilty jawad misbehaved towards a little girl the girl reads in class 6 the police have arrested him and sent him to prison

Answer : Jawad and not his brothers in guilty. Jawad misbehaved towards a little girl. The girl reads in class 6. The police have arrested him and sent him to prison.

44.

15 miles is a long way but we shall reach there in an hour we shall take some snack with us if we become hungry we shall take the snack we shall walk fast to reach there in time

Answer : 15 miles is a long way but we shall reach there in an hour. We shall take some snack with us. If we become hungry, we shall take the snack. We shall walk fast to reach there in time.

45.

this news is not true we should not believe false news good news makes us happy but we feel sad when we get a bad news a news is not a news if it is not true

Answer: This news is not true. We should not believe false news. Good news makes us happy but we feel sad when we get a bad news. A news is not a news if it is not true.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা