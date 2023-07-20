অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (25-27)

25.

mother starts cooking in the morning and finishes it by 9 a.m. i go to school at 10 a. m. mother wants to be sure so that i never become late in school i am happy that i never become late in school

Answer: Mother starts cooking in the morning and finishes it by 9 A.M. I go to school at 10 A.M. Mother wants to be sure so that I never become late in school. I am happy that I never become late in school.

26.

brother bought a new car last month i like to travel by a car it is only the rich who can buy a car the price of a car is going up day by day

Answer: Brother bought a new car last month. I like to travel by a car. It is only the rich, who can buy a car. The price of a car is going up day by day.

27.

he reads in class 8 his school stands by the side of a river the headmaster of his school is a very kind person he never punishes students

Answer: He reads in class 8. His school stands by the side of a river. The Headmaster of his school is a very kind person. He never punishes students.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা