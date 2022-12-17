অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় | Change sentences (14-15)

14.

a. Matia is an honest woman (Interrogative).

b. No other woman in our village is so dedicated as she (Superlative).

c. She always follows the right path (Passive).

d. She is very straightforward in her way of life (Exclamatory).

e. We wish that she will live long (Optative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t Matia an honest woman?

b. She is the most dedicated woman in our village.

c. The right path is always followed by her.

d. How straightforward she is in her way of life!

e. May she live long.

15.

a. Tasnim is one of the cleverest boys in the class (Positive).

b. He is never late in his class (Affirmative).

c. He always speaks the truth (Negative).

d. He is kind to all his friends (Interrogative).

e. We should be sympathetic to him (Imperative).

Answer:

a. Very few boys in the class are so clever as Tasnim.

b. He is always punctual in his class.

c. He never tells a lie.

d. Isn’t he kind to all his friends?

e. Let us be sympathetic to him.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা