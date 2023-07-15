অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (10-12)

10.

one day i went to market with my father father bought a lot of items i became very happy as i did not go to market before i remember the day till now

Answer: One day I went to market with my father. Father bought a lot of items. I became very happy as I did not go to market before. I remember the day till now.

11.

there are seven days in a week among the seven days saturday is the first day and friday is the last day friday is an important day for the muslims they offer the holy jumma prayer on this day

Answer: There are seven days in a week. Among the seven days, Saturday is the first day and Friday is the last day. Friday is an important day for the Muslims. They offer the holy ‘Jumma Prayer’ on this day.

12.

he came home yesterday his father has been suffering from a disease for a long time he is the only son of his father his mother died last year

Answer: He came home yesterday. His father has been suffering from a disease for a long time. He is the only son of his father. His mother died last year.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা