সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Four Friends এর বাকি অংশ

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের প্রয়োজনের কথা ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের Four Friends লেসনটি ধারাবাহিকভাবে দেওয়া হলো। এ লেসনটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়বে।

The next day Sadib woke up very early. He put on his new clothes. Then he went to Eid prayers with his father. After the prayers, everyone gave each other special Eid hugs. Sadib was much smaller than all the grown-ups, so to give him an Eid hug the grown–ups had to bend down!

পরের দিন সাদিবের খুব ভোরে ঘুম ভাঙল। সে তার নতুন জামাকাপড় পরে তার বাবার সঙ্গে ঈদের নামাজ পড়তে যায়। নামাজের পর সবাই কোলাকুলি করে। সাদিব বড়দের চেয়ে অনেক ছোট ছিল, তাই তার সাথে কোলাকুলি করতে বড়দের সামনের দিকে ঝুঁকতে হয়েছে!

When they got home, Sadib’s mother had set out all kinds of delicious foods to eat on the table. While everyone was eating, the doorbell rang. Ting tong!

যখন তারা বাসায় এল, সাদিবের মা খাবার টেবিলে সব ধরনের সুস্বাদু খাবার সাজিয়ে রেখেছিলেন। সবাই যখন খাচ্ছিল, তখন দরজার বেল বেজে উঠল। টিং টং!

Sadib ran to the door to open it. It was his cousins and their arms were full of wrapped presents! As soon as they saw him, they all shouted, ‘Eid Mubarak!’ Sadib shouted ‘Eid Mubarak!’ even louder. Then everyone hugged each other. When he was done hugging everyone, Sadib asked his elder cousin, ‘Apu, who are all these gifts for?’

সাদিব দরজা খুলতে দৌড়ে গেল। সেখানে ছিল তার চাচাতো ভাইবোনেরা এবং তাদের হাতে ছিল মোড়ানো উপহারে পরিপূর্ণ। তাকে দেখামাত্রই সবাই চিৎকার করে উঠল, ‘ঈদ মোবারক!’ সাদিব আরও জোরে বলে উঠল, ‘ঈদ মোবারক!’ সবার সঙ্গে আলিঙ্গন শেষ করে সাদিব তার বড় চাচাতো বোনকে জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘আপু, এসব উপহার কার জন্য?’

Apu said, ‘Today is Eid, so everybody gets a gift!’ Sadib asked, ‘Everybody?’ ‘Yes! Everybody!’

আপু বলল, ‘আজ ঈদ, তাই সবাই উপহার পাবে!’ সাদিব জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘সবাই?’ ‘হ্যাঁ! সবাই!’

Sadib thought for a moment. Then he asked, ‘My friends Nandini, Anti and Michael are coming today. Do they get gifts too?’ ‘Yes, they do too!’ Before they were done talking, the doorbell rang again. Sadib ran back to the door. This time there were Nandini, Anti and Michael. They shouted, ‘Eid Mubarak!’

সাদিব কিছুক্ষণ ভাবল। তারপর জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘আমার বন্ধু নন্দিনী, অন্তি ও মাইকেল আজ আসবে। তারাও কি উপহার পাবে?’ ‘হ্যাঁ, তারাও পাবে!’ ওদের কথা শেষ হওয়ার আগেই আবার দরজার বেল বেজে উঠল। সাদিব দৌড়ে দরজার দিকে গেল। এবার এসেছে নন্দিনী, অন্তি ও মাইকেল। তারা চিৎকার করে বলল, ‘ঈদ মোবারক!’

Sadib shouted even louder, ‘Eid Mubarak!’ They all came inside together. Sadib’s mother made everyone sit at the table. Everyone started to eat. When Michael was done with eating, he said, ‘I ate so much that I think my belly will explode!’ Everyone giggled. Then Sadib said, ‘Guess what! My Apu brought gifts for everyone today!’

সাদিব আরও জোরে চেঁচিয়ে উঠল, ‘ঈদ মোবারক!’ ওরা সবাই একত্রে ভেতরে ঢুকল। সাদিবের মা সবাইকে টেবিল বসালেন। সবাই খাওয়া শুরু করল। মাইকেল খাওয়া শেষ করে বলল, ‘আমি এত খেয়েছি যে আমার মনে হয় পেট ফেটে যাবে!’ সবাই হেসে উঠল। তারপর সাদিব বলল, ‘তোমরা কি জানো? আমার আপু আজ সবার জন্য উপহার নিয়ে এসেছে!’

ইকবাল খান,প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা