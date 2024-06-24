আলোচনা করো - ইংরেজি, Beauty in Poetry | অষ্টম শ্রেণি

1.3.1 Listen to the recitation of the poem. Then, practice reciting it in pairs/groups. Finally, recite it for the whole class.

# প্রথমে কবিতাটির আবৃত্তি শোনো। তারপর, জোড়ায়/দলে ভাগ হয়ে কবিতাটি অনুশীলন করো। সবশেষে পুরো ক্লাসের জন্য কবিতাটি আবৃত্তি করো।

True Royalty

–By Rudyard Kipling

There was never a Queen like Balkis,

From here to the wide world’s end;

But Balkis talked to a butterfly (প্রজাপতি)

As you would talk to a friend.

There was never a King like Solomon,

Not since the world began;

But Solomon talked to a butterfly

As a man would talk to a man.

She was Queen of Sabaea—

And he was Asia’s Lord—

But they both (উভয়) of ’em talked to butterflies

When they took their walks abroad (বিদেশ).

1.3.2 Read the poem ‘True Royalty’ again. Then, ask and answer the following questions in pairs/groups. Finally, share your answers with the class.

# ‘True Royalty’ কবিতাটি আবার পড়ো। তারপর জোড়ায়/দলে ভাগ হয়ে নিচের প্রশ্নগুলো জিজ্ঞাসা করো ও তার উত্তর দাও। সবশেষে ক্লাসের সঙ্গে তোমার উত্তর share করো।

Questions

a. How many characters (চরিত্র) are there in the poem?

b. Who are Balkis and Solomon?

c. How are they?

d. Who is their friend?

e. What are the rhyming words used in the poem?

f. What are the words that are repeated (বারবার বলা) in the poem?

g. Do these repeated words help you understand what the poet wants to say through (মধ্য দিয়ে) Queen Balkis and King Solomon?

Answer: Try yourself.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা