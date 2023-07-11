সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Using Verbs Easily - See the examples

1. Do you watch a cricket match on television?-----.

Answer:

1. Do you watch a cricket match on television? (To make a question).

2. I do not like to wait for a long time. (To make negatives)

3. My friend is helping me to clean the classroom. (To indicate an action happening in the present)

4. I did not call you last night. (To make negatives in the past)

5. Didn’t (did not) you attend the last class? (To make a question in the past).

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা