ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | A Day in the Life of Mina - Read the conversations

Read the conversations and describe Mina using adjective.

নিচের কথোপকথনটি পড়ো এবং Adjective ব্যবহার করে Mina কে বর্ণনা করো।

Situation 1: Asking for a pen

Sabuj: Hey, Mina. Can I have your pen, please?

Mina: Yes, sure. Here it is. Please take it.

Sabuj: Oh, Mina. Thank you so much. You just saved me.

Mina: Mention not, Sabuj. It’s my pleasure.

Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:

Answer:

Mina is well-mannered. She is caring. She is friendly and amiable.

Situation 2: Helping Grandmother

Mina: Grandmother, you look cold. Can I help you?

Grandmother: Yes dear. Can you bring me the blanket, please?

Mina: Of course. Here is the blanket.

Grandmother: Thank you, dear.

Mina: Ask me if you need anything else.

Grandmother: Ok, my dear.

Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:

Answer:

Mina is caring. She is kind. She is also responsible.

Situation 3: Helping a beggar

A street Beggar: Hello girl, would you please help me?

Mina: Hello, uncle. How can I help you?A street beggar: I’m starving for two days. Can you give me some food?

Mina: Yes. Take this apple.

A street beggar: So kind of you, my dear. Thank you.

Mina: It’s my pleasure.

Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:

Answer:

Mina is kind. She is helpful. She is also sympathetic.

Situation 4: Doing homework regularly

Father: Hey, Mina. What are you doing?

Mina: Hello, Dad. I’m doing my homework.

Father: You always do your homework regularly. That’s so good.

Mina: Thank you, Dad.

Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:

Answer:

Mina is a responsible girl. She is attentive and sincere.

Situation 5: Feeding a Street Dog

Plabon: Hey, Mina. What are you doing?

Mina: Hi, Plabon. I’m feeding this dog.

Plabon: Aren’t you scared of dogs? They can bite you.

Mina: No, I think they are not harmful.

Plabon: I see. But I’m so afraid of dogs.

Describe Mina with some adjectives in this situation:

Answer:

Mina is brave. She is kind. She is fearless.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা