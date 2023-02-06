সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | The Frog and The Ox

A big frog once lived in a small pond. Because he was the biggest creature in the pond, the frog decided he must also be the biggest thing in the world. As he sunned himself on his lily pad, he puffed out his chest with pride. ‘No one anywhere is bigger than I am,’ he thought.

One day a huge ox came to drink at the pond. The frog was amazed, but he refused to be impressed. ‘I suppose you think you are big,’ the frog called out to the ox. ‘But I want you to know that I can make myself just as big as you.’ The ox did not reply. He just kept on drinking. ‘If you don’t believe me,’ shouted the frog, ‘just watch!’ The frog took a deep breath and blew himself up to twice his usual size. But still, the ox paid no attention to him.

‘So, that’s not big enough for you?’ croaked the frog. Very well, I’ll make myself bigger still.’ He blew himself up even larger. Again the ox said nothing. He simply turned away and headed for the other side of the pond. He had had enough to drink. This made the frog furious. Taking an enormous breath, he blew…and blew…and blew himself up until he burst. And that was the end of the big frog in the small pond. So, nobody should try to be what you can’t be.

বাংলা অনুবাদ:

একদা একটি বড় ব্যাঙ একটা ছোট পুকুরে বাস করত। পুকুরের সবচেয়ে বড় প্রাণী হওয়ার কারণে, ব্যাঙ সিদ্ধান্ত নিল, তাকে পৃথিবীর মধ্যে সবচেয়ে বড় জিনিস হতে হবে। সে যখন পদ্মের বিছানার মতো ছড়ানো পাতায় রোদ উপভোগ করেছিল, তখন অহংকারে তার বুক ফুলে উঠল। ‘আমার চেয়ে বড় কোথাও কেউ নেই,’ সে ভাবল।

একদিন একটি অনেক বড় আকারের ষাঁড় পুকুরে পানি পান করতে এল। ব্যাঙ অবাক হয়ে গেল, কিন্তু সে প্রভাবিত হতে চাইল না। ব্যাঙ ষাঁড়টিকে ডেকে বলল, ‘আমি মনে করি তুমি নিজেকে বড় মনে করো। কিন্তু আমি চাই যে তুমি জানো যে আমি নিজেকে তোমার মতো বড় করতে পারি।’ ষাঁড়কে ব্যাঙ চিৎকার করে বলল, ‘তুমি যদি আমাকে বিশ্বাস না করো, শুধু দেখো!’ ব্যাঙটি একটা গভীর শ্বাস নিল এবং নিজেকে ফুলিয়ে তার স্বাভাবিক আকারের দ্বিগুণ করে তুলল। কিন্তু তা সত্ত্বেও, ষাঁড় তার দিকে কোনো মনোযোগ দিল না। ‘তাহলে, এটা তোমার জন্য যথেষ্ট বড় নয়?’ ব্যাঙ বলে উঠল। ‘খুব ভালো। আমি নিজেকে আরও বড় বানাব।’ সে পেট ফুলিয়ে আরও বড় করে তুলল। তারপরও ষাঁড় কিছু বলল না। সে সাধারণভাবে কেবল মুখ ফিরিয়ে অন্য দিকে চলে গেল। পুকুরে পান করার জন্য যথেষ্ট পানি ষাঁড়টি পেয়েছিল। ষাঁড়ের সাড়া না পেয়ে ব্যাঙ ক্ষিপ্ত হয়ে উঠল। বিশাল পরিমাণ শ্বাস নিয়ে, বারংবার শ্বাস নিয়ে..শ্বাস নিয়ে ফেটে যাওয়া পর্যন্ত নিজেকে ফোলাল সে। এবং এটি ছিল ছোট পুকুরের বড় ব্যাঙের শেষ। তাই, যা হতে পারবে না, কেউ তা হওয়ার চেষ্টা করবে না।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা