Articles (31-32) : Unit 3 | ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র - অষ্টম শ্রেণি

31.

Drug addiction is now (a) ____ global problem. It has spread its poisonous claw all over (b) ____ world. Frustration is (c) ____ main cause of drug addiction. Drugs hear (d) ____ terrible effect on (e) ____ human body. It kills a man little by little. No physician can stop the changes that take place in the organs of (f) ____ addict. Social awareness should be raised against (g) ____ drug addiction. But it is not (h) ____ easy task. (i) ____ Government should come forward also to solve (j) ____ problem.

Answer: a. a; b. the; c. the; d. a; e. ×; f. an; g. ×; h. an; i. The; j. the.