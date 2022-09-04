ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (23)

23. Of-এর ব্যবহার: কোনো সম্পর্ক বা মালিকানা বোঝালে of ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He is a cousin of mine.

She is a friend of Rani.

কোনো গুণের অধিকারী বোঝাতে of ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He is man of letters.

Mr. Khan is a man of parts.

কোনো কিছুর অংশ বোঝাতে of বসে। যেমন:

The key of this lock is missing.

The brake of this car is weak.

Rajib is a member of this club.

Mini is a student of this school.

কারণ বোঝালে of ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

They died of cholera.

She is proud of her noble birth.

কোনো উপাদান, যা দ্বারা অন্য কিছু তৈরি হয়, তা বোঝাতে of ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

This is a house of stone.

This window is made of galss.

কোনো কিছুর সঙ্গে সংশ্লিষ্টতা বোঝালে of ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

He comes of a respectable family.

Mr. Minaj Uddin is a man of Jhenaidah.

He is the president of the club.

Mr. Mashrur Shahid Hossain is a professor of Jahangirnagar University.

কোনো ব্যক্তির আচরণ সম্পর্কে মতামত বোঝালে of ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:

It is kind of you to help me.

It is nice of you to have called me.

