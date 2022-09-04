ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Preposition (23)

ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
23. Of-এর ব্যবহার: কোনো সম্পর্ক বা মালিকানা বোঝালে of ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
He is a cousin of mine.
She is a friend of Rani.
কোনো গুণের অধিকারী বোঝাতে of ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
He is man of letters.
Mr. Khan is a man of parts.
কোনো কিছুর অংশ বোঝাতে of বসে। যেমন:
The key of this lock is missing.
The brake of this car is weak.
Rajib is a member of this club.
Mini is a student of this school.
কারণ বোঝালে of ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
They died of cholera.
She is proud of her noble birth.
কোনো উপাদান, যা দ্বারা অন্য কিছু তৈরি হয়, তা বোঝাতে of ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
This is a house of stone.
This window is made of galss.
কোনো কিছুর সঙ্গে সংশ্লিষ্টতা বোঝালে of ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
He comes of a respectable family.
Mr. Minaj Uddin is a man of Jhenaidah.
He is the president of the club.
Mr. Mashrur Shahid Hossain is a professor of Jahangirnagar University.
কোনো ব্যক্তির আচরণ সম্পর্কে মতামত বোঝালে of ব্যবহৃত হয়। যেমন:
It is kind of you to help me.
It is nice of you to have called me.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা