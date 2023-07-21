দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Make tag questions (11-12)

11.

a. Most of the students who fail in English don’t have strong foundation of grammar, ?

b. No, they read only to pass the examination, ?

c. Yes, a teacher should motivate them to learn the basic things, ?

d. Yes, they can’t help learning grammar, ?

e. No, moreover, practice is essential too, ?

Answer

a. Most of the students who fail in English don’t have strong foundation of grammar, do they?

b. No, they read only to pass the examination, don’t they?

c. Yes, a teacher should motivate them to learn the basic things, shouldn’t he?

d. Yes, they can’t help learning grammar, can they?

e. No, moreover, practice is essential too, isn’t it?

12.

a. Fishes can swim, ?

b. Once our rivers abounded with fishes, ?

c. But at present the water of most of the rivers has been polluted, ?

d. So, there is scarcity of fish, ?

e. We must take measures to protect the rivers from being polluted, ?

Answer

a. Fishes can swim, can’t they?

b. Once our rivers abounded with fishes, didn’t they?

c. But at present the water of most of the rivers has been polluted, hasn’t it?

d. So, there is scarcity of fish, isn’t there?

e. We must take measures to protect the rivers from being polluted, mustn’t we?

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকই