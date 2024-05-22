ইংরেজি - ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণি

Read the following conversation. In pairs or groups identify 5 statements and 5 questions. Then, write the structures and discuss the differences between the two types of sentences.

নিচের কথোপকথনটি (Conversation পড়ো। এরপর বর্ণনামূলক (Statement) ও প্রশ্নবোধক (Question) বাক্যগুলো পৃথকভাবে চিহ্নিত করো। তারপর বাক্যের গঠনগুলো লেখো ও দুই ধরনের বাক্যের পার্থক্য আলোচনা করো।

[Monir’s uncle is coming from America. The conversation is about what they

will do to welcome and entertain him]

Monir: Mom, I’m so happy!

Mom: Oh dear! I’m too.

Munia: When will Rumi uncle arrive?

Mom: He will arrive next Wednesday.

Munia: Who will receive him at the airport?

Mom: Do you want to go to the airport?

Monir: Yes, of course, mom.

Mom: Then, you and your father will receive him at the airport.

Munia: Do you have any exams this week, bhaiya?

Monir: No, I don’t. But, we don’t have much time.

Dady: Exactly, we all need to start working from today.

Mom: That’s what I’m also thinking.

Munia: Mom, I will help you in serving the food.

Monir: I can help with cooking. Also, I will prepare a dish.

Munia: Is it your favourite egg pudding?

Monir: That’s what I’m thinking about.

Mom: Sure, everyone will be glad.

Monir: Then, I need some eggs and milk for that. Who will buy them?

Dady: I will. I will also help you with cleaning dishes.

Mom: Thank you, everyone. Everything is set, now. So, let’s get started.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা