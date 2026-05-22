ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি ২০২৭। ইংরেজিতে সঠিক শব্দ বসিয়ে শূন্যস্থান পূরণ

ইংরেজি

1. Fill in the blanks with the words from the list.

Essential, practices, the society,

Mind, sound, regularly, Free, well, wealth, proper, happy, hygiene

As health is a) —, we should be eager to keep good health. Good health means b) — from disease and anxiety. It needs c) — functioning of all organs. It cares about both body and d) —. Sound body cannot be achieved without e) — mind. Healthy people are active, cheerful and f) —. Healthy people are good for both themselves and g) —. In keeping good health h) —plays a vital role. Hygiene means the i) — of the rules of good health. Proper food, exercise, rest, cleanliness and Medicare are j) — for good health.

Answers

a. wealth b. free c. well d. mind

e. sound f. happy g. the society

h. hygiene i. practices j. essential.