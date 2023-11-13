ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (২২) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

many foreign people contributed to the liberation war for us george harrison is one of them he is an english singer who arranged concert for bangladesh to help us during the war of liberation it made the world aware of our sufferings and also helped us financially thus george harrison and his friends are ever respectable to us

Answers:

Many foreign people contributed to the Liberation War for us. George Harrison is one of them. He is an English singer who arranged Concert for Bangladesh to help us during the War of Liberation.It made the world aware of our sufferings and also helped us financially.Thus George harrison and his friends are ever respectable to us.