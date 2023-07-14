অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation marks (7-9)

7.

he was not present in the class yesterday he often does so but it was not the case before once upon a time he was very irregular in going to the class we should tell him to stop this bad practice

Answer: He was not present in the class yesterday. He often does so, but it was not the case before. Once upon a time, he was very irregular in going to the class. We should tell him to stop this bad practice.

8.

mr khan is a learned person he comes of a gentle family he joined our school two months ago he is very popular with the students and also teaches well

Answer: Mr Khan is a learned person. He comes of a gentle family. He joined our school two months ago. He is very popular with the students and also teaches well.

9.

all children should go to school parents should advise them to go to school children are the future of our country we should be proud of our children

Answer: All children should go to school. Parents should advise them to go to school. Children are the future of our country. We should be proud of our children.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা