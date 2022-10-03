নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearrange (5)

5.

a. She wanted freedom for the nation.

b. She extended her co-operative hands towards Mastarda Surjya Sen.

c. Unfortunately she killed herself to avoid arrest.

d. She was a true patriot.

e. She was a meritorious student.

f. She proved that women can work like men.

g. Pritilata Waddedar was born in Chittagong on 5 May, 1911.

h. She graduated in philosophy from Bethune College in Kolkata.

Answer: g+e+h+d+a+b+c+f

বাদল চৌধুরী, শিক্ষক, ঢাকা পাবলিক স্কুল অ্যান্ড কলেজ, ঢাকা

