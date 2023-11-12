ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (১৯) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

1. Write the right form of verbs.
a. He got his legs (to break)
b. Abir (to fly) to London just now.
c. The patient (to die) before the doctor came.
d. Mahmud believed that Allah (to be) one.
e. Jami told Moontaha that he (to go) home the previous day.
Answers:
a. broken
b. has flown
c. had died
d. is
e. had gone
2. Fill in the blanks with appropriate preposition.
a. Have you time to listen _____ my story?
b. It is bad to laugh _____ children.
c. The mother was proud _____ her son.
d. I have no confidence _____ him.
e. Who were you talking _____ ?
Answers:
a. to
b. at
c. of
d. in
e. to
3. Fill in the gaps with the following phrases and idiom.
for the purpose of, gift of the gab,
on behalf of, flesh and blood, get rid of, day after day, red letter day
a. I conveyed the message _____ the Prime Minister.
b. His _____ charmed us.
c. Try to _____ smoking.
d. A _____ can never tolerate such an insult.
e. I go to the library _____ reading.
Answers:
a. on behalf of
b. gift of the gab
c. get rid of
d. flesh and blood
e. for the purpose of
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক
ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী