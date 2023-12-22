পড়াশোনা

Read The Story (পর্ব-১) : A Fresh Pair of Eyes | ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

সপ্তম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা

লেখা:
ইকবাল খান

A Fresh Pair of Eyes

If needed read the units ‘A Fresh Pair of Eyes’ and ‘Four Friends’ from the English Book, Class Six.

প্রয়োজনে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের ‘Four Friends’ এবং ‘A Fresh Pair of Eyes’ অধ্যায় পড়তে পারো। তোমাদের প্রয়োজন হতে পারে ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের A Fresh Pair of Eyes নিচে দেওয়া হলো।

One day, a wealthy father took his son on a trip to the village. He wanted to show his son how people live in villages. They spent a few days and nights in a nearby house. The son closely saw their everyday lives, their challenges and happiness.

একদিন এক ধনী বাবা তার ছেলেকে নিয়ে গ্রামে বেড়াতে গেলেন। তিনি ছেলেকে দেখাতে চেয়েছিলেন, গ্রামে কীভাবে মানুষ থাকে। তাঁরা কাছাকাছি একটি বাড়িতে কয়েকটা দিন ও রাত কাটিয়ে দিলেন। ছেলেটি গ্রামের মানুষের দৈনন্দিন জীবন, তাদের চ্যালেঞ্জ এবং সুখ কাছ থেকে দেখেছে।

After their return from the trip, the father asked his son how he liked the trip. ‘It was great, Dad,’ the son replied. ‘Did you see how life can be?’ the father asked. ‘Oh Yeah,’ said the son.

ভ্রমণ থেকে ফিরে আসার পর, বাবা তাঁর ছেলেকে জিজ্ঞেস করলেন, ভ্রমণটি তার কেমন লেগেছে। ‘এটা ভীষণ ভালো ছিল, বাবা,’ ছেলে উত্তর দিল। ‘জীবন কেমন হতে পারে, তুমি কি দেখেছ?’ বাবা জিজ্ঞাসা করলেন। ‘ওহ হ্যাঁ,’ ছেলে বলল।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

