ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Ask and Answer - story ‘Count Wisely’

One day, Emperor Akbar asked the question ‘How many crows are there in the city?’ in his court. Everyone in the courtroom became puzzled. They all tried to figure out the answer but couldn’t. They were asking each other, ‘How can we count? Is it possible to count all the crows of a city?’ At that time, Birbal, an advisor of the emperor, walked in. He asked, ‘What is the matter?’ They repeated the question to him. Birbal immediately smiled and went up to Akbar. He told the emperor, ‘Maharaj, I know the answer. Can I tell?’ Then he announced the answer. He said that there were twenty-one thousand, five hundred, and twenty-three crows in the city. Emperor Akbar asked, ‘How did you count the number of the crow?’ Birbal replied, ‘Ask your men to count the number of crows. If there are more, then the relatives of the crows must be visiting them from nearby cities. If there are fewer, then the crows from our city must be visiting their relatives who live outside the city.’ The emperor smiled. He was pleased with the answer. As a reward, Akbar gave Birbal a ruby and pearl chain.

এবার বাংলা অনুবাদ জেনে নাও

একদিন সম্রাট আকবর তাঁর দরবারে প্রশ্ন করলেন, ‘শহরে কয়টি কাক আছে?’ দরবারে উপস্থিত সবাই হতবাক হয়ে যায়। তারা সবাই উত্তর বের করার চেষ্টা করেও পারেনি। তারা একে অপরকে জিজ্ঞাসা করে, ‘আমরা কীভাবে গণনা করব? একটি শহরের সব কাক গণনা করা কি সম্ভব?’ এমন সময় সম্রাটের একজন উপদেষ্টা বীরবল ভেতরে গেলেন এবং জিজ্ঞাসা করলেন, ‘ব্যাপারটা কী?’ তারা তাঁকে প্রশ্নটির পুনরাবৃত্তি করে। বীরবল তৎক্ষণাৎ হেসে আকবরের কাছে গেলেন। তিনি সম্রাটকে বললেন, ‘মহারাজ, আমি উত্তর জানি। বলতে পারি?’ তারপর তিনি উত্তর ঘোষণা করেন। তিনি বলেন, শহরে ২১ হাজার ৫২৩টি কাক রয়েছে। সম্রাট আকবর জিজ্ঞাসা করলেন, ‘আপনি কাকের সংখ্যা কীভাবে গণনা করলেন?’ বীরবল বললেন, ‘আপনার লোকদের কাকের সংখ্যা গণনা করতে বলুন। যদি আরও বেশি থাকে, তবে কাকের আত্মীয়রা অবশ্যই কাছের শহরগুলো থেকে তাদের দেখতে এসেছে। যদি কম থাকে, তবে আমাদের শহরের কাক অবশ্যই শহরের বাইরে বসবাসকারী তাদের আত্মীয়দের সঙ্গে দেখা করতে গেছে।’ সম্রাট হাসলেন। উত্তরে তিনি সন্তুষ্ট হলেন। পুরস্কার হিসেবে তিনি বীরবলকে একটি রুবি ও মুক্তার মালা উপহার দেন।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা