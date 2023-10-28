অষ্টম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Speech Change (21-22)

21.

Direct Speech: ‘Did people use stamps in those days?’ asked Rafiq. ‘Yes!’ answered Mr. Jamil. ‘The first stamps were used in 1840.’ ‘Are they easy to get now?’ asked Shafiq. ‘They are very difficult to get,’ his uncle replied.

Indirect Speech: Rafiq inquired of Mr. Jamil whether people had used stamps in those days. Mr. Jamil replied in the affirmative and answered that the first stamps had been used in 1840. Shafiq asked his uncle if they were easy to get then. His uncle told in reply that they were very difficult to get.