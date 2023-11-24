ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪৭) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

I. Write the meaning of the following words in English Any 5.

Explain, Borrow, Deduction, Disobey, Beach, Bullying, Frequently, Predict

II. Make sentences with the following modal auxiliary verbs Any 5.

Can request, Could request, May request, May possibility, Must, Had to, Dare, Should

III. Use the right form of verb.

a. I just receive (your letter)

b. I wish I be (a singer)

c. What you want?

d. Raj meet (her last night)

e. Akib work (for six hours)

IV. Identify the Adverbs for each of the following sentences.

a. Tawfiq worked very hard.

b. May I come in, Sir?

c. He is coming soon.

d. I know him better than anyone.

e. Asif has already finished his homework.

V. Fill in the blanks with suitable conjunctions.