ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪৭) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

Answer any 5 of the following.
I. Write the meaning of the following words in English Any 5.
Explain, Borrow, Deduction, Disobey, Beach, Bullying, Frequently, Predict
II. Make sentences with the following modal auxiliary verbs Any 5.
Can request, Could request, May request, May possibility, Must, Had to, Dare, Should
III. Use the right form of verb.
a. I just receive (your letter)
b. I wish I be (a singer)
c. What you want?
d. Raj meet (her last night)
e. Akib work (for six hours)
IV. Identify the Adverbs for each of the following sentences.
a. Tawfiq worked very hard.
b. May I come in, Sir?
c. He is coming soon.
d. I know him better than anyone.
e. Asif has already finished his homework.
V. Fill in the blanks with suitable conjunctions.
a. He did not succeed — he worked hard.
b. Adib works hard — Ira is lazy.
c. The train had left — we reached the station.
d. He must start at once; — he will be late.
e. I honor him — he is a brave man.
Answer:
I. Explain: to make known in detail;
Borrow: take and use something belonging to someone else with the intention of returning it;
Deduction: the action of deducting or subtracting something;
Disobey: Fail to obey rules, command or someone in authority;
Beach: a strip of land covered with sand or small stones at the edge of a body of water;
Bullying: seek to harm, intimidate, or coerce someone perceived as vulnerable;
Frequently: regularly or habitually;
Predict: say or estimate that something will happen in the future or will be a consequence of something
II. Do it yourself
III. a. have just received b. were c. do you want d. met e. has been working
IV. a. very, hard b. in c. soon d. better e. already
V. a. though b. whereas c. before d. otherwise e. as
মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক, ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী