ইংরেজি - অষ্টম শ্রেণি নতুন শিক্ষাক্রম নতুন বই

‘Banschuri and Pajon are made for our friends and family.’ ‘What is pajon, grandmother?’ ‘It’s a delicious vegetable cuisine, dear. We make it for our Bizhu festival.’ ‘Oh, it is similar to the way we make special foods like–various pitha and payesh for our Nabanna.’ Grandmother said, ‘We pass the last day, Gojjye Poijjye,(the last day of Bizhu festival, literally means roll around) with relaxation and try to be as happy as possible so that we can pass the whole year with peace and prosperity. Also, doors are open for people from every community to join our celebration.’ ‘Don’t you think it closely resembles the way we celebrate the first day of the new year?’ ‘Yes, you got that right.’ ‘Don’t you want to know more about Nabanna?’

‘আমাদের বন্ধু ও পরিবারের জন্য তৈরি করা হয় বাঁশচুরি ও পাজন ।’ ‘পাজন কী, দাদি?’ ‘এটি একটি সুস্বাদু উদ্ভিজ্জ রান্না, প্রিয়। আমরা আমাদের বিজু উৎসবের জন্য এটি তৈরি করি।’ ‘ওহ, আমরা যেভাবে বিশেষ খাবার তৈরি করি—আমাদের নবান্নের জন্য বিভিন্ন পিঠা ও পায়েসের মতো এটি একই রকম।’ দাদি বললেন, ‘আমরা শেষ দিন, গোজ্জে পইজ্জ্যে, (বিজু উৎসবের শেষ দিন, আক্ষরিক অর্থে ঘুরে বেড়ানো) আরামের সঙ্গে কাটাই এবং যতটা সম্ভব খুশি থাকার চেষ্টা করি, যাতে আমরা সারা বছর শান্তি ও সমৃদ্ধির সঙ্গে পার করতে পারি। এ ছাড়া প্রতিটি সম্প্রদায়ের লোকদের জন্য আমাদের উদ্​যাপনে যোগ দেওয়ার জন্য দরজা খোলা থাকে।’

‘আপনি কি মনে করেন না যে আমরা নতুন বছরের প্রথম দিনটি যেভাবে উদ্​যাপন করি, তার সঙ্গে এটি ঘনিষ্ঠভাবে সাদৃশ্যপূর্ণ?’ ‘হ্যাঁ, আপনি ঠিক পেয়েছেন।’ ‘আপনি কি নবান্ন সম্পর্কে আরও জানতে চান না?’

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা