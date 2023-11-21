ইংরেজি প্রশ্নোত্তর - (৪১) | ক্যাডেট কলেজে ৭ম শ্রেণিতে ভর্তি প্রস্তুতি ২০২৪

I. Parts of Speech are of:

a. 5 kinds b. 6 kinds

c. 7 kinds d. 8 kinds

II. A noun is a:

a. naming word

b. substitute word

c. qualifying word

d. doing word

III. A Pronoun is a:

a. naming word

b. substitute word

c. qualifying word

d. doing word

IV. An Adjective is a:

a. naming word

b. substitute word

c. qualifying word

d. doing word

V. A verb is a:

a. naming word

b. substitute word

c. qualifying word

d. doing word

VI. An adverb is a:

a. modifying word

b. joining word

c. connection expressing word

d. strong feeling expressing word.

VII. A conjunction is a:

a. modifying word

b. joining word

c. connection expressing word

d. strong feeling expressing word.

VIII. A Preposition is a:

a. modifying word

b. joining word

c. connection expressing word

d. strong feeling expressing word.

IX. Which is a noun?

a. cow b. they

c. here d. and

X. Which is not a noun?

a. book b. pen

c. express d. valley

Answer: I. d. 8 kinds, II. a. naming word, III. b. substitute word, IV. c. qualifying word, V. d. doing word, VI. a. modifying word, VII. b. joining word, VIII. c. connection expressing word, IX. a. cow, X. c. express.

মো. আফলাতুন, সহযোগী অধ্যাপক

ফেনী সরকারি কলেজ, ফেনী