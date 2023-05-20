ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Future Lies in Present -Article

An article is a word that comes before a noun to show whether the noun is specific or not. In English grammar, the articles are ‘a, an, and the’. Example: There is a man. The man is reading a newspaper. (In the first sentence, a man is not specific but in the second sentence the man is the specific man mentioned in the first sentence.)

English has two articles:

1. Definite Article (The): The is used to refer to particular nouns.

2. Indefinite Article (A and an): A and An are used to refer to any noun which is not particular. Remember that, ‘A’ and ‘An’ are used only before a singular noun.

যে শব্দগুলো Noun–এর পূর্বে বসে Noun কে নির্দিষ্ট বা অনির্দিষ্টভাবে বোঝায় তাদের Article বলে। ইংরেজি Grammar এ Article গুলো হচ্ছে A, An, The.

English has two Articles (ইংরেজি ভাষায় দুই ধরনের Article আছে।)

1. Definite Article (The): নির্দিষ্ট করে কোনো Noun কে বোঝাতে The ব্যবহৃত হয়।

2. Indefinite Article (A, An): অনির্দিষ্টভাবে কোনো Noun কে বোঝাতে A এবং An ব্যবহৃত হয়। মনে রাখতে হবে A এবং An শুধু একক Noun–এর আগে ব্যবহৃত হয়।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা