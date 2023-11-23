দশম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag Questions (1-2)

1.

Answer:

a. Patriotism is a great virtue, isn’t it?

b. Every religion teaches us to be patriots, doesn’t it?

c. We all must remember that the country is above everything, mustn’t we?

d. Why some people forget it is really a question, isn’t it?

e. We hope that nobody will derail from the right path, will they?