ক্যাডেট কলেজে ভর্তি - ইংরেজি (5)

i. When can their glory fade? (Assertive)

ii. Brutus loved Caesar. (Negative)

iii. Where there is fire, there is smoke. (Negative)

iv. Gas filled the kitchen. (Passive)

v. No man is infallible. (Asserative)

vi. If only I were a king! (Assertive)

vii. Don’t drink. (Negative)

viii. What a terrible relationship he developed! (Assertive)

Answer:

i. Their glory can never fade.

ii. Brutus did not hate Caesar.

iii. There is no smoke without fire.

iv. The kitchen is filled with gas.

v. Every man is fallible.

vi. I wish I would be King.

vii. You are forbidden to drink.

viii. He developed a terrible relationship.

আশরাফ উজ জামান, ২৮তম ব্যাচ, রংপুর ক্যাডেট কলেজ। প্রভাষক, নীলফামারী সরকারি মহিলা কলেজ।