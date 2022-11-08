এইচএসসি ২০২২ - ইংরেজি ১ম পত্র | Rearranging (1-5)

1.

a. Through the kindness of a patron, he was educated at the Town Grammar School and then at the University of Cambridge.

b. He was born in 1564, two months before Shakespeare, in the town of Canterbury.

c. He may be regarded as the true founder of drama.

d. In 1587, at the age of 23, he produced his first play, Tamburlaine, which brought him instant recognition.

e. He graduated at the age of 19, and then went to London where he became an actor living in the low town atmosphere of excess poverty and wretchedness.

f. Then he was stabbed in a drunken fight and died wretchedly.

g. In five years, while Shakespeare was serving apprenticeship, Marlowe produced all his great works.

h. Thereafter, although he led a wretched life, he remained loyal to a high literary purpose.

i. He was the son of a poor shoe maker.

j. Christopher Marlowe was the greatest of Shakespeare’s predecessors.

Answer: j + b + i + a + e + d + g + h + c + f

2.

a. Shakespeare was married at eighteen to a woman of twenty-one.

b. There he became an actor and a playwright.

c. But he never attended any college.

d. By this time he was thirty.

e. He received a sound and basic education.

f. During the next ten years he composed his greatest plays.

g. William Shakespeare was born in 1564 at Stratford-on-Avon in England.

h. He had three children before he was twenty-one.

i. A few years later, he went to London.

j. He had become prosperous before he reached the age of thirty four.

Answer: g + e + c + a + h + i + b + d + f + j

3.

a. Special food is prepared and clothes are made for the occasion.

b. These together mean people belonging to the cast.

c. On this day no one goes out of the house and no work is done.

d. The Sherpa’s are mountain people.

e. The Sherpa’s celebrate many festivals.

f. The food includes tea, a strong local drink, fried rice, a special kind of bread and many other delicious varieties.

g. It is situated in front of Mt. Everest and it’s the main place of the Sherpa’s.

h. The word Sherpa is derived from two words ‘Shar’ and ‘Wa’.

i. They live in there levels of the mountain range in Nepal.

j. One of the festivities is the celebration of New Year.

Answer: d + h + b + i + g + e + j + c + a + f

4.

a. Duncun was the old king of Scotland.

b. So, he murdered the old king associated with Lady Macbeth.

c. The witches prophesied that Macbeth would be the new king of Scotland.

d. He was returning from victorious battle.

e. Then he became the new king of Scotland.

f. Consequently he invited Duncun in his castle as a guest.

g. Macbeth was the General of Duncun.

h. Lady Macbeth instigated Macbeth to invite the old king.

i. He met three witches near a forest on the way.

j. At midnight she instigated him to kill the sleeping king, Duncun.

Answer: a + g + d + i + c + h + f + j + b + e

5.

a. Ali came forward to rescue the bull.

b. The farmer’s young son Ali would often help the servant.

c. So the bull was kept in chains.

d. Once he had been sick for several months.

e. The bull became very grateful to Ali.

f. An old farmer was very happy with his five animals.

g. Once the bull was very frightened by a terrible thunderstorm.

h. The bull was so annoyed that whenever it saw Ali it tried to attack him with the horns.

i. He engaged a servant to look after the animals.

j. A wild bull did not like him because once he annoyed the bull.

Answer: f + d + i + b + j + h + c + g + a + e

