ইংরেজি - পঞ্চম শ্রেণি

6.

a. kind, are, polite, and, they

b. want, know, what, you, do, to

c. spend, leisure, your, you, do, how, tibme

d. wonderful, is, it, how

e. yourself, know, don’t, you

Answer:

a. They are kind and polite.

b. What do you want to know?

c. How do you spend your leisure time?

d. How wonderful it is!

e. Don’t you know yourself?

আমিনুল ইসলাম, প্রভাষক, উত্তরা মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা