ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Ask and Answer - Interrogative sentence

Interrogative sentence

An interrogative sentence is used to ask a question. When we need to know something, we use interrogative sentences. There are two types of questions: wh-questions and verbal questions. In an interrogative sentence, the position of the auxiliary verb is always before the subject.

Interrogative sentence

There are two types of questions:

A. Wh question, Example:

Where do you live? Structure: Wh-word (Where) + Auxiliary verb (do) + Subject (you)+Main verb (live)+Question mark(?)

B. Verbal question (yes/no question)

Example: Do you like plants?

Structure: Auxiliary verb (Do)+Subject (you)+Main verb (like) + plants Question mark (?)

Statement/Assertive sentence:

An assertive sentence is used to state facts, history, incidents, opinions, events, feelings, beliefs etc. This sentence usually ends with a full stop.

Example: She writes a diary.

Structure: Subject (she) + Verb (writes)

+ Object (a diary)+ . (full stop)

Interrogative Sentence ব্যবহার

Interrogative Sentence ব্যবহার হয় প্রশ্ন জিজ্ঞাসা করার জন্য। যখন কোনো কিছু জানার প্রয়োজন হয়, তখন আমরা Interrogative Sentence ব্যবহার করি। Interrogative Sentence দুই ধরনের। একটি ধরন হচ্ছে—

i. Wh-Question, আরেকটি ধরন হচ্ছে ii. Verbal Questions বা সাহায্যকারী verb দিয়ে তৈরি Questions. Interrogative বাক্যে সাহায্যকারী verbটি সব সময় Subject–এর পূর্বে বসবে।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা