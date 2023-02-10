ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Lesson -Two : Little Things

Read and listen to the poem ‘Little Things’ carefully and fill up the missing words in the poem.

মনোযোগ দিয়ে Little Things কবিতাটি পড়ো এবং শোনো, এরপর নিচে দেওয়া কবিতার খালি স্থানে Missing words গুলো বসাও।

Little drops of water,

Little grains of ……………………..,

Make the mighty ocean

And the pleasant ……………………

Thus the ……………….. minutes,

Humble though they be,

………..……… the mighty ages

Of eternity.

Little deeds of …………………,

Little words of …………………….,

Make our ……………………. an Eden,

Like the heaven above.

Answer:

Little drops of water Little grains of sand, Make the mighty ocean, And the pleasant land.

Thus the little minutes, Humble though they be, Make the mighty ages Of eternity.

Little deeds of kindness, Little words of love, Make our earth an Eden, Like the heaven above.

ইকবাল খান,প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা