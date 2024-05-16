ইংরেজি - সপ্তম শ্রেণি

তোমরা Bellerophon of Greece গল্পটি পড়ে তার বিভিন্ন প্রকার বাক্য নিয়ে চর্চা করেছ। এবার তোমার বইয়ে দেওয়া A Visit to the Sundarbans গল্পটি পড়ে একে অর্থবোধক রূপ দেওয়ার জন্য গল্পের খালি জায়গায় কী বাক্য হতে পারে তা চিন্তা করে বসাবে।

এরপর তা সহপাঠীদের সাথে বিনিময় ও আলোচনা করে করে প্রয়োজনীয় মতামত ও মন্তব্য প্রদান করবে।

Question: Find out Assertive, Imperative, Interrogative, Optative and exclamatory sentences from the sentences given below.

1. How are you?

2. I’m doing good.

3. So what are you planning to study in future?

4. Please take care of your health.

5. Once a young shepherd Bellerophon lived in Greece.

6. A huge dog named Philo was his constant companion.

7. How dare you!

8. Disrespectful shepherd! I will have your head.

8. May you live long my son.

9. God is my witness.

10. How will we find the Chimera?

11. Wish you good luck.

12. Help me, human.

13. Our prince ordered us to buy your livestock

14. May Allah bless you.

15. What are you doing in this dark forest?

16. Look, he is running to the mountain.

17. We are running out of meat.

18. How did he get across then?

19. A few days passed without any incident.

20. Don’t you see he is on the other side?

Answer: Try yourself.

Question: Read the story ‘Bellerophon of Greece’ in ‘11.6’ again and find out ‘Assertive’, ‘Interrogative’, ‘Imperative’ and ‘Exclamatory’ sentences.

Answer: Try yourself.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা