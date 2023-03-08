সপ্তম শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | Four Friends এর বাকি অংশ

প্রিয় শিক্ষার্থী, তোমাদের প্রয়োজনের কথা ভেবে ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির ইংরেজি বইয়ের Four Friends লেসনটি ধারাবাহিকভাবে দেওয়া হলো। এ লেসনটি মনোযোগ দিয়ে পড়বে।

When they all went home, everyone felt a little sad. Such a wonderful Puja was ending—of course, they were sad! That night Anti asked her mother, ‘Mother, Sadib had such a lovely Eid and Nandini had a beautiful Puja. How come we don’t have anything?’ Mother raised her eyebrows, ‘What do you mean, we don’t have anything? Don’t you remember? A few weeks ago we had our Buddhist Purnima, we all went to the temple and lit the lamps and prayed together!’

সবাই যখন বাড়ি চলে গেল, তখন সবারই একটু মন খারাপ হলো। এত সুন্দর একটা পূজা শেষ হয়ে যাচ্ছিল বলে নিশ্চয়ই ওদের মন খারাপ! সেই রাতে অন্তি তার মাকে জিজ্ঞেস করল, ‘মা, সাদিবের ঈদ এত সুন্দর ছিল এবং নন্দিনীর একটি সুন্দর পূজা ছিল। আমাদের কিছু নেই কেন?’ মা দ্বিমত এবং সন্দেহ প্রকাশ করল, ‘তুমি কী বলতে চাইছ? আমাদের কিছু নেই? মনে পড়ে না? কয়েক সপ্তাহ আগে আমাদের বুদ্ধপূর্ণিমা ছিল, আমরা সবাই মন্দিরে গিয়ে প্রদীপ জ্বালিয়ে একসঙ্গে প্রার্থনা করলাম!’

Anti said, ‘Oh no Mother! I forgot to invite my friends then! Now what?’ Mother laughed, ‘Don’t worry! In three days we have our Prabarona Purnima. Then you can invite all your friends.’ Anti held her breath. ‘Will we have tasty things to eat and new clothes and gifts? Will we have a lot of fun?’ ‘Mother said, ‘Yes, we will have all of those things! We will have a wonderful time and we will have something else too, that I am sure your friends have never seen before!’

অন্তি বলল, ‘আরে না মা! আমি তখন আমার বন্ধুদের আমন্ত্রণ জানাতে ভুলে গিয়েছিলাম! এখন কী করা যায়?’ মা হাসল, ‘চিন্তা কোরো না! তিন দিনের ভেতর আমাদের প্রবারণা পূর্ণিমা। তখন তুমি তোমার সব বন্ধুকে আমন্ত্রণ জানাতে পারবে।’ অন্তি উদ্বেগ প্রকাশ করল, ‘আমাদের কি সুস্বাদু খাবার থাকবে? আর নতুন জামা? আর উপহার? আমরা কি খুব মজা করব?’ ‘মা বলল, ‘হ্যাঁ, আমাদের সবই হবে! আমাদের একটি চমৎকার সময় হবে এবং আমাদের এমন আরও কিছু হবে যা তোমার বন্ধুরা আগে কখনো দেখেনি!’

Anti’s eyes widened, ‘What is it, Ammu?’ Ammu smiled, ‘Nope! I won’t tell you now. It’s a surprise.’ Anti started to wait excitedly for Prabarona Purnima and when they heard all about it, Sadib, Nandini and Michael were even more excited. On the day of Prabarona Purnima Anti’s friends, all came over to their house. Anti’s mother cooked delicious foods to eat. Sadib rubbed his belly when he was done eating and said, ‘I ate so much today that my stomach is like a football!’ Everyone laughed.

অন্তির চোখ বড় হয়ে গেল, ‘সেটা কী মা?’ মা হাসলেন, ‘না! তোমাকে এখন বলব না। এটি একটি চমক।’ অন্তি প্রবারণা পূর্ণিমার জন্য অধীর আগ্রহে অপেক্ষা করতে লাগল এবং যখন সাদিব, নন্দিনী আর মাইকেল এ বিষয়ে সবকিছু শুনল, তখন তারা আরও বেশি উদ্বেলিত হয়ে উঠল। প্রবারণা পূর্ণিমার দিন অন্তির বন্ধুরা সবাই তাদের বাড়িতে এল। অন্তির মা সুস্বাদু সব খাবার রান্না করেছিলেন। সাদিব খাওয়া শেষ করে পেটে ঘঁষে ঘষে বলল, ‘আজ এত খেয়েছি যে আমার পেট ফুটবলের মতো হয়ে গেছে!’ সবাই হাসল।

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা