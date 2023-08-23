ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণির নতুন বই - ইংরেজি | The Box Under the Tree - Answering Questions

Ask and answer
Ask and answer the following questions with your friend. Then, share your answers with the class. নিচের প্রশ্নগুলো তোমার বন্ধুকে জিজ্ঞেস করো। তারপর প্রশ্নের উত্তরগুলো শ্রেণিকক্ষে শেয়ার করো।
a. What type (ধরনের) of sports do you like to play in school?
b. What are they?
c. When do you play (before/ after the class or during the tiffin break)?
d. With whom do you play usually (সাধারণত)?
e. Do you have a friend who plays very well?
f. Do you have any friends who can’t play with you? If yes, why?
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা